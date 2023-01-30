Girl Scout cookie season brings new flavors to the East

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You’ve seen them outside your neighborhood groceries, big box stores, and churches. It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Girl Scout cookie season!

This year you can get your favorites like always, however, you also have a new option for the 2023 season: Raspberry Rally cookie, only available online.

They are expanding into the e-commerce industry this year. All the proceeds of the cookie sales contribute to the troops’ activities throughout the year in Pitt County.

The cookies are available now through April, but the Girl Scouts Organization tries new things year-round.

They believe in the power of girls, connecting over 41 counties across Central and Eastern North Carolina with nearly 26,000 girls and over 9,000 adults embarking on new adventures every day.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.