Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Former weatherman, ‘WITNey the Hobo’ Dick Ellis dead at 78

Dick Ellis dressed as the character "WITNey the Hobo"
Dick Ellis dressed as the character "WITNey the Hobo"(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fixture at WITN back in the 1960s has passed away.

Dick Ellis died Saturday at the VA Medical Center in Durham. He was 78.

A native of Wilson, at age 19, Ellis began his television career as the 11:00 p.m. weatherman at WITN. He was the youngest person doing the weather on TV at the time.

Ellis also was WITNey the Hobo on the afternoon kids’ show for many years.

Dick Ellis as "WITNey the Hobo" with visiting children.
Dick Ellis as "WITNey the Hobo" with visiting children.(WITN)

He left WITN in 1966 when he was drafted into the U.S. Army.

After the Army, Ellis worked at WRAL as a reporter and then began a long career in the political field as a press secretary, political consultant, and spokesman for several state agencies and elected officials.

He retired as marshal for the North Carolina Court of Appeals in 2020.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Dick Ellis as "WITNey the Hobo"
Dick Ellis as "WITNey the Hobo"(WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mikia Davis, 24
Kinston woman charged with attempted murder
Washington County Sheriffs Office wants Raven Williams for the murder of a man in Washington...
Woman wanted for murder of man in Washington County
13-year-old shot in Rocky Mount
Brexialee Torres Ortiz, 11, was fatally shot while walking home from the store with a gallon of...
3 charged in shooting death of girl walking home with milk
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says

Latest News

A fleet of autonomous robots now provides food deliveries on ECU’s main campus through the...
Robot food delivery begins on ECU campus
The southbound lanes of Highway 11, just outside of Kinston, are closed.
Highway 11 reopens after dump truck overturns, driver injured
Ten Eastern Carolina dollar stores fined for price scanner errors
Jacksonville Police investigate deadly two-car crash
Driver dies in two-car crash in Jacksonville