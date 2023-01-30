Advertise With Us
ECU long snapper Tripp Smith is Cancer-free and determined to rejoin the Pirates this summer

“It was like 1,000 pounds lifted off my chest.”
ECU long snapper Tripp Smith
ECU long snapper Tripp Smith(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU long snapper Tripp Smith shared he was Cancer-free last week after battling Hodgkin’s-Lymphoma since last summer.

We spoke with Tripp to hear about a big step in his life, and his football career with the Pirates.

“It was like 1,000 pounds lifted off my chest,” says Tripp Smith, “It was like oh my gosh I don’t have to wake up in the morning anymore and worry about it.”

Smith went through full body tests, treatment medicine to prevent damage from chemo, and hours of chemotherapy treatments every other week. He says the Pirates have been there supporting him the whole way.

“They never stopped texting me. Coach Daoust the special team’s coordinator, he always checked up on me. We text all the time. The same with Coach Houston. They always kept in touch. My teammates, they always kept in touch. I always receive messages from them asking how I am doing.”

Tripp has been doing everything he can to stay active.

“Ever since treatment ended, I have been going to the gym, do as much as I can, rest, go back the next day,” says Tripp, “Over the last month I have built up endurance to be able to do some cardio and be able to run as well.”

Smith’s doctors and ECU coaches are on board with his plan to return to Pirates football this summer.

“If everything goes according to plan I am expected to return on campus first summer session which I believe is in May. Then I am full go,” says Smith, “I have wanted to put on pads since I was told I couldn’t put them on. Build back up to where I was last year and when fall rolls around we will see what happens.”

