ECU head football coach Mike Houston a siren sounder at the Canes game on Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - ECU head football coach Mike Houston was a siren sounder before the Carolina Hurricanes game on Sunday. Houston had his family with him to let folks know a storm was coming.

The Hurricanes provided the storm in the game, winning over the NHL-leading Boston Boston 4-1. The division-leading Hurricanes host Los Angeles Tuesday night.

