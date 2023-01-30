Advertise With Us
ECU head football coach Mike Houston a siren sounder at the Canes game on Sunday

Canes won 4-1 over Boston
Mike Houston Siren Sounder
Mike Houston Siren Sounder(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - ECU head football coach Mike Houston was a siren sounder before the Carolina Hurricanes game on Sunday. Houston had his family with him to let folks know a storm was coming.

The Hurricanes provided the storm in the game, winning over the NHL-leading Boston Boston 4-1. The division-leading Hurricanes host Los Angeles Tuesday night.

