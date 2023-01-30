Advertise With Us
Driver dies in two-car crash in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Police investigate deadly two-car crash
Jacksonville Police investigate deadly two-car crash(Pixabay)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A driver was killed in a crash in Jacksonville last Thursday.

The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash after responding around 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023.

They say a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by 77-year-old Rudolf Batts was driving south in the center lane of Western Blvd. and drove through a red light at the intersection of Memorial Dr.

Police say the driver of a 2003 Toyota Corolla, 81-year-old Ruth Paquin, was heading east on Memorial Dr., and proceeded through the intersection of NC 53 (Western Blvd.) on a green light, causing Paquin’s sedan to be struck on the left side by Batt’s truck.

Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services extricated Paquin from her car and took her to Naval Medical Center, Camp Lejeune, where she was treated, but hours later she died from her injuries.

