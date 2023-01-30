Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Biden administration to strengthen Obamacare contraceptive mandate

A new proposed rule forbids the moral exemption for employer health plans to cover contraception.
A new proposed rule forbids the moral exemption for employer health plans to cover contraception.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Biden administration wants to make it easier for more women to get free birth control.

A new rule has been proposed by the departments of Health and Human Services, Labor and Treasury.

The rule removes a Trump-era exemption to the Affordable Care Act that allows employers to opt out for moral convictions.

Employers would still be allowed to opt out for religious reasons, but a new independent pathway for those policy holders would be created for women to access contraception at no cost. Students at religious colleges would also have access to that avenue.

The Department of Health and Human Services said it expects the proposed rule would impact more than 100 employers and 125,000 workers.

It now enters a public comment period and will not become finalized for several months.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mikia Davis, 24
Kinston woman charged with attempted murder
Washington County Sheriffs Office wants Raven Williams for the murder of a man in Washington...
Woman wanted for murder of man in Washington County
13-year-old shot in Rocky Mount
Kimberly Wyatt & Chad Scoggins
Two arrested in Carteret Co. for drug and child sex crimes
Brexialee Torres Ortiz, 11, was fatally shot while walking home from the store with a gallon of...
3 charged in shooting death of girl walking home with milk

Latest News

Girl Scout cookie season brings new flavors to the East
Girl Scout cookie season brings new flavors to the East
Rep. Gallego’s Senate bid leaves Democrats with multiple questions about who to support and at what
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
Driver in California cliff crash that injured 4 charged
Survivors, first responders remember deadly Kinston explosion 20 years later
Survivors, first responders remember deadly Kinston explosion 20 years later