Beaufort County Crime Stoppers updates tip software

(WTOC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Citizens of Beaufort County will now have an updated way to leave tips for Crime Stoppers.

Beaufort County Crime Stoppers will be upgrading the software used to report, receive, and manage tips to P3 Global Intel.

This will allow people to download the P3 Tips app from either the Apple or Android app store. The new app will allow for the following:

  • Creating new tips and updating existing ones
  • Attach audio, video, images, and PDFs to their tips
  • A chatroom with P3 Tips administrators

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office tells us that it will work to make sure that it gets tips relevant to other law enforcement agencies to them as they are received.

Officials believe this latest tool is an exciting opportunity to keep the community safe.

