Atlantic Beach names new town manager

(Town of Atlantic Beach)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a new manager at the helm for one coastal town.

On Monday, John O’Daniel was unanimously voted by the town council as the new town manager of Atlantic Beach. We’re told he was chosen through a recruitment process by Development Associates, LLC.

O’Daniel graduated from both North Carolina State University and the University of North Carolina. He has served in North Carolina government for the past 10 years in Bladenboro and Williamston. He said that he feels ready and equipped to handle North Carolina’s unique challenges with hurricanes and floods.

He will begin work on March 6th as Town Manager David Walker ends his 42 years of service on March 3.

