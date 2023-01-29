Woman wanted for murder of man in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina woman is wanted for murder after a man was found dead Sunday morning.

Washington County Sheriff deputies were called to the Pea Ridge area of Washington County after reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived to the home around 1:30 a.m., they found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Raven Williams of Edenton is the prime suspect, according to the sheriff’s office. The 30-year-old is wanted for first-degree murder.

Deputies say she was last seen traveling in a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis white in color KCW-5656. They believe she is fleeing to the Raleigh Durham area.

If you see her, Washington County Sheriffs Office asks you to contact your local authorities. They consider her armed and dangerous at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing, and more charges are pending. If anyone has any information regarding the shooting and/or location of the suspect, please contact Lt. Investigator Guy Cayton at 252-793-2422 or contact NCSBI at 919-662-4500.

