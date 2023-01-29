Russell’s First Alert Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds expected later to today may give way to rain later tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Good morning Eastern NC, we made it to Sunday! Most spots should start climbing out of the 30s and quickly soar to the 50s by lunchtime. High temperatures may reach the lower to middle 60s by the afternoon, under partly to mostly cloudy skies

Later tonight marks our next chance of rain and kicks off a stretch of wet weather that could stretch across the following week. The first round of rain will be pushed into the area by a cold front. These drops will reach their peak in the early hours of Monday morning before tapering off around lunchtime. Rainfall totals will likely range between half an inch to a full inch. A second round of rain is set to arrive between Tuesday and Wednesday.

These drops should be fairly light and short lived as we anticipate about a quarter of an inch or less to fall. By Thursday, a more substantial system is set arrive and then stall over the East. Rainfall totals will be closer to an inch with this incoming system and, depending on how long it lingers over the area, could help ease us out of our drought. Rain chances may even continue into next weekend as well.

Sunday

More clouds than sun. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy with overnight showers. Locally heavy rain possible. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%

