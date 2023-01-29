Over 40 teams participated in an annual wrestling match in the east

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Tar River Wrestling Club attracted competitors from across the southeast region at its annual wrestling match.

The 5th Spartan Competition hosted 41 teams at the Greenville Convention Center and had athletes from all divisions competing on Saturday.

Each age division is broken down into weight classes, and a first, second, and third-place winner from each weight class is named.

Coach Willie Hilton has loved wrestling since high school. He said this sport is so much more than just annual events for him.

“It’s relatable to life; it’s something that teaches you, ya know, discipline, hard work and how to deal with adversity, and it’s probably the best sport for kids,” Hilton.

Tar River Wrestling Club, who put on the event, says they want to continue every year as it’s fun for both the teams that compete and the host club. The wrestling club also hosts several other wrestling tournaments thought North Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.