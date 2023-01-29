Kinston woman charged with attempted murder
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina woman is behind bars after firing multiple shots into a home in Kinston Saturday morning.
Kinston Police say they were called to the 800 block of Dixon Street where they found several shell casings and both a home and car damaged by gunfire.
Officers say the shooting was the result of a fight between multiple people and that after the fight, 24-year-old Mikie Davis, came back and started shooting at the house.
According to police, Davis was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and attempted murder.
