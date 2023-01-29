Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On

Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say

Officials said he was carried by storm waters approximately 800 yards to where the drain emptied into the ocean.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A firefighter in Hawaii was critically injured Friday after being sucked into a 4-foot wide storm drain and swept to sea during heavy rains, authorities said.

KHNL reports the firefighter was helping to clear out the storm drain near Waiapo Street in Kihei when he was sucked in. He was then carried about 800 yards by storm waters to where the drain emptied into the ocean.

Officials said the firefighter was tracked to where the storm drain would end up, and he was pulled out minutes later. He was found unresponsive but gained his pulse back after medical personnel performed CPR on him.

The firefighter was taken to Maui Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, officials said.

Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized from Malik Edwards during a drug...
DEPUTIES: Martin County man arrested in Bertie County for drugs
Greenville community puts on prayer vigil for family of Tyre Nichols.
Prayer vigil being held for Tyre Nichols’ family in Greenville
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
The fire broke out last Friday afternoon.
Beaufort County worker dies after fire at boat manufacturer
Five lawsuits settled in Carteret County plane crash that killed 8 people

Latest News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is surrounded by reporters as he walks to the House floor from...
Biden, McCarthy to discuss debt limit in talks on Wednesday
Police in Seattle said they found a burglary suspect fully clothed in a homeowner's bathtub.
Fully clothed bathing burglar found in homeowner’s bathroom
A look at how the Tyre Nichols video arrest unfolded.
GRAPHIC: How the Tyre Nichols video arrest unfolded
Another mountain lion near Los Angeles has died.
Second mountain lion near Los Angeles hit, killed by car