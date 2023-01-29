Eastern Carolina students built robots to compete against each other

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Teams of students from across the state put their engineering, coding and design skills to the test as they built robots to compete against each other.

Robotics Competitions may seem few and far between, but they’re happening all around the country as organizations like First Tech Challenge (FTC) strive to inspire students to pursue a science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) career.

“I think its growing because we’re one giving it to them in the form of - almost like a game, and were showing them that technology can be fun, science is fun, engineering is fun, and they’re seeing the real-life applications of those things, so it’s no longer just metal and robots and just coding there seeing how they can apply that to everyday life,” said FTC Event Manager, Shayla Sharpe.

At Hope Middle School, 20 teams put a robot they designed, built and programmed head to head. Each team worked to stack more cones on a pole than their competitor. However, high school sophomore Isaiah Hernandez says anyone can be a part of a competition.

“There’s something that everybody can do that everybody can participate in even if it doesn’t even have any programming, our marketing person, I mean, she doesn’t know much about programming, but we’re a family, and that’s all that matters,” said Hernandez.

The competition is real, as only five teams with the highest score will move on to compete at the state level, but judges are looking for more than just points. The Championship Award looks at how teams function outside the arena.

“The championship award is called the inspire award, and I think that’s a really great name for that award because it really looks at the overall aspect of the team. In terms of how well they performed in their engineering how well will they do without reaching to their community technical outreach in terms of learning what they need to learn,” said Assistant Coach Daniel McDonald.

Mcdonald says the skills they learn here will be applicable in an engineering or programming career but also in life.

The state competition is on February 18th at Southern Guilford High School in Greensboro. If you know a middle school or high school student that would be interested, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.