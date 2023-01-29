Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On

Carteret County remembers native lost in Space Shuttle Challenger explosion

Capt. John Smith was a Beaufort native who lost his life when the rocket exploded.
Capt. John Smith was a Beaufort native who lost his life when the rocket exploded.(carteret county government)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county remembers those lost alongside an ENC native in the Space Challenger explosion almost 40 years ago.

In a Facebook post, Carteret County Government paid tribute to Beaufort native, Navy Capt. Michael John Smith, and the six other astronauts who were killed 37 years ago.

The Space Shuttle Challenger exploded just 73 seconds after take off.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized from Malik Edwards during a drug...
DEPUTIES: Martin County man arrested in Bertie County for drugs
The fire broke out last Friday afternoon.
Beaufort County worker dies after fire at boat manufacturer
Five lawsuits settled in Carteret County plane crash that killed 8 people
West Pharmaceutical explosion
Survivors, first responders remember deadly Kinston explosion 20 years later
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols

Latest News

NCEL 01-28
DEPUTIES: Martin County man arrested in Bertie County for drugs
Ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized from Malik Edwards during a drug...
DEPUTIES: Martin County man arrested in Bertie County for drugs
5th annual Spartan competition took place today in Greenville.
Over 40 teams participated in an annual wrestling match in the east