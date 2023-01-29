Advertise With Us
13-year-old shot in Rocky Mount

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina boy was shot while walking in Rocky Mount Saturday night.

Rocky Mount Police say they were called to the 1400 block of Cokey Road in response to multiple shots fired calls.

Officers say that while on scene, they were notified by UNC Nash Hospital that a boy was being taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say the boy told them he was walking in the area of Cokey Road when he was shot.

The 13-year-old was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say they found shell casings on scene and damage to an apartment in the 100 block of Parris Court, where three minors and one adult live.

