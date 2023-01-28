Advertise With Us
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Sunshine sticks around through the weekend

The next shot of rain will arrive late Sunday evening and stretch into Monday morning
RUSSELL'S FIRST ALERT 0128
By Russell James
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Skies will remain sunny through most of the upcoming weekend. Initially calmer breezes across the area will gradually shiftto the west-southwest through the weekend. This wind shift will help usher in warm air. Temperatures on Saturday will reach the upper 50s and the mid 60s by Sunday.

Sunday night marks our next chance of rain and kicks off a stretch of wet weather that could stretch across the following week. The first round of rain will be pushed into the area by a cold front. These drops will reach their peak in the early hours of Monday morning before tapering off around lunchtime. Rainfall totals will likely range between half an inch to a full inch. A second round of rain is set to arrive between Tuesday and Wednesday. These drops should be fairly light and short lived as we anticipate about a quarter of an inch or less to fall. By Thursday, a more substantial system is set arrive and then stall over the East. Rainfall totals will be closer to an inch with this incoming system and, depending on how long it lingers over the area, could help ease us out of our drought.

Saturday

Sun filled skies. High near 58F. Winds SW 4-8 mph

Sunday

More clouds than sun. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy with overnight showers. Locally heavy rain possible. Low 49f. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%

