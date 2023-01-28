Advertise With Us
Prayer vigil being held for Tyre Nichols’ family in Greenville

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A prayer vigil is happening at a church in the east for the family of Tyre Nichols.

At noon on Monday, January 30, Interfaith Clergy and Pitt County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) are holding a prayer vigil at New Dimensions Community Church in Greenville for the Nichols family.

