Mt. Olive celebrates the opening of a facility to help children who have experienced domestic abuse

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) - Today Children’s Advocacy Center celebrated its new center in Mount Olive in partnership with ECU health and their Tedi Bear program.

ECU health’s Tedi Bear, Tender Evaluation Diagnosis and Intervention for Better Abuse Response, see kids on a daily who have experienced some sort of abuse. From there, they are referred to one of the 51 child advocacy centers across the state where the center works to best assist the family.

“Assess the situation from multiple vantage points so that the best decisions are made, children aren’t dragged from ERs to the law enforcement offices and to guidance counselors, and they are telling their story over and over again. They come here, we recorded on video the case can move forward in the court system, and the child can get the right kind of resources in referrals they need,” said Tedi Bear Director Julie Gill.

However, according to the Executive Director for the Children’s Advocacy Center of NC, Deana Joy, Eastern Carolina, is lacking some of those facilities.

“To be able to open another center where kids have access in their local community to all of the services that they need to heal from the adverse childhood experiences that they’ve suffered is tremendous,” said Joy.

Many families in the east have to travel at least an hour to the closest facility. But now, families in Duplin and Wayne counties can head to Mount Olive after a new facility opened Friday morning.

Some were moved to tears as comments were heard about how the centers have impacted their lives. “They will take on this trauma and not report it, and it takes them a long time to overcome that, so when I heard the comments and such positive comments in their responses to the center being here, it just touched my heart,” said Children’s Advocacy Center Coordinator, Bryan Gibbons.

According to the Tedi Bear Director, they intend to serve about 150 children a year. However, she says they will probably end up serving more due to the demand needed. Tedi Bear cares for more than 700 children from over 30 counties in Eastern Carolina.

