DEPUTIES: Martin County man arrested in Bertie County for drugs

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - 40 ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized during a drug bust in Bertie County, deputies said.

NC Alcohol Law Enforcement assisted by the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Highway Patrol said that 30-year-old Malik Edwards, of Williamston, was arrested Friday at a traffic stop off Highway 17 near a daycare.

Edwards was charged by deputies with possession with the intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a daycare, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a public officer.

Edwards is being held in the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail on a $85,000 secured bond.

