Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On

Jones leads North Pitt past SouthWest Edgecombe, Panthers now ranked in top 25

North Pitt 62, SouthWest Edgecombe 36
Jones leads North Pitt to 10th straight win
Jones leads North Pitt to 10th straight win(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Zamareya Jones had 36 points to lead North Pitt to victory at home Friday night 62-36 over SouthWest Edgecombe.

Jones and the Panthers have won 10 straight games and moved into the top 25 to number 22 in the state.

“It feels good we worked so hard for it. We wanted it last year, we got it this year, and we just worked hard for it,” says Jones, “We are playing great from the start of the season until now we have grown so much.”

“Honestly means nothing. They should have had us in the top 25 from the beginning. We said rankings are just opinions,” says North Pitt head coach Antwon Pittman, “If we take care of business on the floor everything else will fall into place.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrests started last Wednesday.
‘Operation Snowplow’ lands 40 people in Onslow County jail
Kimberly Matthews, Richard Moore
Two Kinston residents charged in social media scam
Craig Bogenn
Registered nurse arrested by Greenville police on multiple child porn charges
Christoper Reed Pinner
Nash County man sentenced to years in federal prison
The system is closing this and four other clinics.
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year

Latest News

Farmville Central rolls at Washington
Farmville Central separates in a hurry to beat Washington on the road
Mitchell makes first team all-conference, honorable mention All-American
Former ECU running back Mitchell invited to NFL scouting combine
ECU men’s basketball moves forward without Small, Tabbs
ECU men's baskeball
ECU men’s basketball moves forward without Small, Tabbs