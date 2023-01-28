Jones leads North Pitt past SouthWest Edgecombe, Panthers now ranked in top 25

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Zamareya Jones had 36 points to lead North Pitt to victory at home Friday night 62-36 over SouthWest Edgecombe.

Jones and the Panthers have won 10 straight games and moved into the top 25 to number 22 in the state.

“It feels good we worked so hard for it. We wanted it last year, we got it this year, and we just worked hard for it,” says Jones, “We are playing great from the start of the season until now we have grown so much.”

“Honestly means nothing. They should have had us in the top 25 from the beginning. We said rankings are just opinions,” says North Pitt head coach Antwon Pittman, “If we take care of business on the floor everything else will fall into place.”

