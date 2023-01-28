Advertise With Us
Former ECU running back Mitchell invited to NFL scouting combine

Keaton shared his invite on social media
Mitchell makes first team all-conference, honorable mention All-American
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU all-conference running back Keaton Mitchell shared Friday he has been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine joining teammate C.J. Johnson on the invite list.

“Deuce” has hit some of the fastest in-game speeds in college football each of the past two seasons. Over 22 miles per hour both years. He finished 12th in the FBS in rushing this year with 1452 yards.

The NFL Combine is February 28th to March 6th in Indianapolis.

