Former ECU running back Mitchell invited to NFL scouting combine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU all-conference running back Keaton Mitchell shared Friday he has been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine joining teammate C.J. Johnson on the invite list.

“Deuce” has hit some of the fastest in-game speeds in college football each of the past two seasons. Over 22 miles per hour both years. He finished 12th in the FBS in rushing this year with 1452 yards.

The NFL Combine is February 28th to March 6th in Indianapolis.

