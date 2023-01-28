Advertise With Us
Craven County varsity basketball player raises money for autism

By Deric Rush
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina high school student is using her talent on the court to help raise awareness for autism.

New Bern High School varsity basketball player Makenzie Richardson is spearheading a donation raffle at Friday night’s girls’ varsity game at New Bern High.

“I have a brother that has autism. So he has autism and a couple other special needs,” said Richardson.

“He’s kind of low functioning. He has a lot of behaviors. He has to have someone with him at all times and then he has a mentor that works with him. I see a lot of kids that have disabilities but disabilities really in my eyes are just a superpower,” she continued.

The team wore autism awareness shooting shirts and sold raffle tickets. The proceeds from the raffle will go to Project Unify, Mackenzie’s student-run organization that hosts events for special needs students in Craven County.

In addition to her efforts, Styron Davis Resource Network provides sensory toys to infant and adolescent children on the spectrum and resources to community advocates for special needs.

The nonprofit hosts an annual New Bern Autism 5K in Downtown New Bern, raising funds for autism treatment resources throughout Craven County.

“To be at that young age but think on a higher level to motivate others that hey you know what we have a health awareness that needs to be known in the community because most people don’t know I’m proud of her,” said Lindell Davis, of Styron Davis Resource Network.

Donations were accepted throughout the evening.

Craven County varsity basketball player raises money for autism