Two people hospitalized after shooting in Halifax County, shots fired at deputy

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) -Two people were shot at the Carriage House Apartments, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

WRAL reports one person was shot in the head at 8:07 p.m. Thursday and airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

The sheriff’s office said the second person was shot in both legs and taken by ambulance to ECU North.

Enfield Police Chief Eric Johnson said it appears both victims are also the shooting suspects and exchanged gunshots at each other.

Enfield police are investigating the shooting.

At 9:37 p.m. Thursday, a Halifax County deputy left the Carriage House Apartments and went to 111 Bryant St. to talk with possible witnesses. The sheriff’s office said someone fired shots at a deputy from behind a home at Dennis and Bryant streets. The sheriff’s office said no one was injured.

The deputy did not fire any shots, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s deputies are still searching for the person or people who shot at the deputy.

The sheriff’s office said it could hear someone firing shots in its body camera footage.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the shooting at 111 Bryant St.

