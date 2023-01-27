Saturday’s Powerball jackpot grows to $572 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Powerball jackpot increased more than $40 million after nobody won Wednesday’s jackpot, and it now stands at $572 million for Saturday’s drawing.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announces that the winner could claim the jackpot as a $572 million annuity or $308.9 million in cash.

Even though the jackpot remains up for grabs, this Powerball run has produced lots of other great wins for players across the state. Take a look at some of the wins from the current Powerball roll, which began Nov. 21:

One win of $1 million

Two wins of $150,000

Three wins of $100,000

12 wins of $50,000

“It truly is amazing to see how many great wins are happening in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We still have our fingers crossed for a jackpot win this weekend though. Good luck to everyone trying their luck on Saturday.”

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education.

