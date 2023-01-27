Advertise With Us
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot grows to $572 million

(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Powerball jackpot increased more than $40 million after nobody won Wednesday’s jackpot, and it now stands at $572 million for Saturday’s drawing.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announces that the winner could claim the jackpot as a $572 million annuity or $308.9 million in cash.

Even though the jackpot remains up for grabs, this Powerball run has produced lots of other great wins for players across the state. Take a look at some of the wins from the current Powerball roll, which began Nov. 21:

  • One win of $1 million
  • Two wins of $150,000
  • Three wins of $100,000
  • 12 wins of $50,000

“It truly is amazing to see how many great wins are happening in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We still have our fingers crossed for a jackpot win this weekend though. Good luck to everyone trying their luck on Saturday.”

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

