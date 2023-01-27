Advertise With Us
Rocky Mount Police issue Silver Alert for 89 year old

Rocky Mount Police have issued a Silver Alert for 89-year-old William Newell.
Rocky Mount Police have issued a Silver Alert for 89-year-old William Newell.(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 89 year old.

William Newell was last seen at his home at 1540 Harper St. driving a burgundy 2006 town and country van. He is 5′11″ and 250 pounds. He sometimes walks with a cane.

If you see Newell, call Corporal Talley at the Rocky Mount Police Department at 919-805-1926.

