Onslow County man will use $100,000 win for daughter’s college

(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A quick stop for a lottery ticket led an Onslow County man to win a $100,000 prize.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says that Jamie Johnson, of Hubert, bought his lucky $30 200X The Cash ticket from Handy Mart on WB McLean Drive in Cape Carteret. The 45-year-old man called his wife right away to tell her the news.

“She thought I was lying at first,” he laughed. “I had to meet up with her to show her the ticket.”

Johnson will use the money to do some home repairs and help pay for his daughter’s college tuition.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $12.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Onslow County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

