Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On

New report shows North Carolina is failing in tobacco control

NC is 1 of 4 states failing in tobacco use control
NC is 1 of 4 states failing in tobacco use control(n/a)
By Merit Morgan
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Lung Association says North Carolina is 1 of only 4 states that got straight F’s on the ‘State of Tobacco Control’ report for failing to control tobacco use.

The report reveals that NC is failing in categories such as prevention and access to services that help people quit, as well as smoke-free air.

Evan Elliot, an ECU student who quit vaping two months ago says, “I think everyone should stop because like I said, we don’t know what’s in those things.”

Mona Epps, the owner of Vape and Smoke shop in Greenville, says she has seen more customers move away from the traditional form of tobacco. “People really try and get away from tobacco that’s in flower form, the smell of it, the addictiveness of it. With vape, you can control your range and percentage of nicotine, and it smells good, it’s discreet.”

However, the report also gives the state an ‘F’ for its restrictions on flavored tobacco products like vapes and e-cigarettes.

According to Tobacco Free Kids, 14.4% of adults and 8.3% of high school students smoke cigarettes in NC. That number nearly doubles to 35.5 percent of high school students who vape.

“The first ten days, that’s what people need to realize. People are always saying “I can’t stop vaping because I’m going to have withdrawals forever but you if you can get through the first week to ten days but you don’t really know what’s in either one of them,” says Elliot.

The report also gives a “thumbs down” for having the 4th lowest tobacco tax in the country.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, tobacco use remains the number one preventable cause of death and disease in North Carolina and the United States.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrests started last Wednesday.
‘Operation Snowplow’ lands 40 people in Onslow County jail
The system is closing this and four other clinics.
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year
Kimberly Matthews, Richard Moore
Two Kinston residents charged in social media scam
Craig Bogenn
Registered nurse arrested by Greenville police on multiple child porn charges
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

Latest News

The Filling Station's Mary Ann LeRay holding grant check.
Jones County nonprofit receives $75K in grant funding
A busy week for lawmakers in the General Assembly
General Assembly back-in session, ENC lawmakers reveal priorities
FILE - The process for future COVID-19 vaccines may be similar to that for the seasonal flu...
FDA’s advisers back plan to simplify COVID-19 vaccinations
Scholarship Committee Chair Mary Parrish and 2022 Marks Scholar Lauren Heath
Application deadline for historical society joint scholarship announced