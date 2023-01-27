New report shows North Carolina is failing in tobacco control

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Lung Association says North Carolina is 1 of only 4 states that got straight F’s on the ‘State of Tobacco Control’ report for failing to control tobacco use.

The report reveals that NC is failing in categories such as prevention and access to services that help people quit, as well as smoke-free air.

Evan Elliot, an ECU student who quit vaping two months ago says, “I think everyone should stop because like I said, we don’t know what’s in those things.”

Mona Epps, the owner of Vape and Smoke shop in Greenville, says she has seen more customers move away from the traditional form of tobacco. “People really try and get away from tobacco that’s in flower form, the smell of it, the addictiveness of it. With vape, you can control your range and percentage of nicotine, and it smells good, it’s discreet.”

However, the report also gives the state an ‘F’ for its restrictions on flavored tobacco products like vapes and e-cigarettes.

According to Tobacco Free Kids, 14.4% of adults and 8.3% of high school students smoke cigarettes in NC. That number nearly doubles to 35.5 percent of high school students who vape.

“The first ten days, that’s what people need to realize. People are always saying “I can’t stop vaping because I’m going to have withdrawals forever but you if you can get through the first week to ten days but you don’t really know what’s in either one of them,” says Elliot.

The report also gives a “thumbs down” for having the 4th lowest tobacco tax in the country.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, tobacco use remains the number one preventable cause of death and disease in North Carolina and the United States.

