Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On

NCDOT Ferry Division granted $1.3 million for shipyard upgrades

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANNS HARBOR, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Ferry Division receives $1.3 million for upgrades at its shipyard in Manns Harbor.

The grant, from the U.S. Federal Transit Administration’s Ferry Service for Rural Communities Program, provides capital, planning and operating assistance to ferry services that serve rural communities.

The shipyard’s lights will be upgraded and fire-retardant paint added to their paint facility. The previous paint began to peel and the lights were not up to standards of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The $1.3 million in federal money, plus a matching $336,000 from the Ferry Division, will fix both issues.

“The shipyard is a major part of our maritime operations, and the money from this grant will help us improve that facility,” said Ferry Division Director Harold Thomas. “We’d like to thank our congressional and community partners that helped us secure this important funding.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrests started last Wednesday.
‘Operation Snowplow’ lands 40 people in Onslow County jail
Kimberly Matthews, Richard Moore
Two Kinston residents charged in social media scam
Craig Bogenn
Registered nurse arrested by Greenville police on multiple child porn charges
The system is closing this and four other clinics.
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year
Christoper Reed Pinner
Nash County man sentenced to years in federal prison

Latest News

Beaufort County man arrested on multiple drug charges
Beaufort County man arrested on drug charges
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot grows to $572 million
Rocky Mount Police issue Silver Alert for 89 year old
Dramatic video released of Halifax County deputy being shot at 18 times
Dramatic video released of Halifax County deputy being shot at 15 times