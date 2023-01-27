Advertise With Us
Marine resiliency workshop held at Camp Lejeune

By Liz Masteller
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Being in the military or having a family member in the service can be tough, but there are some programs designed to help.

The II Marine Expeditionary Force at Camp Lejeune held a resiliency workshop at the Camp Lejeune Base Education Center.

The Marine Resiliency Workshop at Camp Lejeune encompasses everything from physical therapy to financing. The main focus is to help Marines and their families.

Lance Corporal (LCpl) Zoey Caforio works for II MIG (II MEF Information Group) and attended the workshop. She says, “I’ve been here a couple times and every time I come it’s different and I learn something new.”

LCpl Caforio then said, “A lot of people do not know about this program and if I would have taken it way earlier on in my career it would have benefited a lot more.”

Just last year, II MIG had more than 200 service members attend these classes.

Corinne Smith, the Prevention Education Clinical Supervisor, says, “It’s an amazing program I think that the facilitators here are doing a great job teaching these skills, I think that these Marines are learning some amazing skills that they may not have learned elsewhere. I think it’s also a great avenue to learn about some of the programs that are available here on base.”

Marines we talked to say they’ve used skills learned at this workshop to do things like budgeting for a house or simply taking better care of their health.

These workshops started last June and happen every fourth Thursday of the month for II MIG.

All classes are free and available to all Marines and family members. Workshop organizers hope to have even more people come by in the future.

The workshop is currently in the process of expanding to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

For information on the workshops, you can go to the MCCS website Lejeune/NewRiverMCCS.

