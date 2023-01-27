Jones County nonprofit receives $75K in grant funding

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A nonprofit in the east is on the receiving end of grant funding to expand its resources.

The Filling Station is one of 46 North American nonprofits selected as 2023 True Inspiration Award recipients.

The grant will help provide educational resources like free culinary lessons, arts, and music education for the Jones County Community.

The building the nonprofit uses was donated by former owners of the Jenkins Gas and Oil company as a place to operate a food pantry for the community.

Organizers say this extra funding will provide different educational opportunities for Jones County.

“We’re going to be kicking off a leadership Academy it’s going to be called Leadership Jones. And this is in partnership with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension and they will be helping us to teach how to use the items. Bring them in here and teach them. We’ve repurposed the building from filling tanks with gas to filling stomachs and souls,” said Filling Station Executive Director, Mary Ann LeRay.

According to 2023 State Department of Commerce rankings, Jones County is one of the most economically distressed (Tier One) counties in North Carolina.

That fact, makes the work done, that more fulfilling for volunteers like Clyde Murphy Jr.

“I was, I rejoiced. And thanked God. Because we need it. Jones County needs that funding. If we can help somebody as we travel life’s road then our living won’t be in vain. That’s what we’re here for,” he said.

The organization says the leadership academy will cost $150,000 to completely fund, and they are currently looking for other sponsors and community donations towards their goal.

For more information on how to help contact: Mary Ann LeRay, Executive Director (252)-224-1127 or at info@FillingStation1075.com

