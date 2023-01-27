Havelock hosts first ever east regional women’s wrestling championship

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time ever, women’s high school wrestlers had their own regional wrestling championships. The inaugural east regional held at Havelock high school Thursday evening.

About 150 participants competed for titles and positions at State. The top 4 in every weight class advance to the state invitational women’s tournament.

Schools from all over the east, and even the Raleigh area competed for titles. Anna Ockerman of Corinth Holders was the most outstanding wrestler.

Havelock won the team title with 138, Dixon runner-up at 95.

They were just deciding the titles a little after 9 PM. we got to see First Flight’s Reagan Riddick claim the title at 107 pounds.

She’s one of the originals. It means a lot for her, and for Havelock to get to compete in a regional event.

“I was one of the first girls to be wrestling in the state of North Carolina. Seeing how much it has grown, it’s just really cool that everyone tells me they looked up to me,” says Riddick, “It’s crazy that it’s coming up and the wrestling was really good. The girls have gotten so much better.”

“I’m just very grateful our school got to host such a great event. It’s like we are really moving up in the world with women’s wrestling,” says Havelock’s Olivia Ready who took 3rd at 120 pounds to help her team win, “It’s growing more and more each year. I feel honored. I feel like a pioneer.”

“As soon as they announced, it I called my AD, and said I wanted to host it. She was all for it,” says Havelock head wrestling coach Chase Holleman, “We wanted a chance to wrestle in our home gym for the first-ever women’s regional championships... These girls have been wrestling their butt off all night.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.