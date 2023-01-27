Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On

Havelock hosts first ever east regional women’s wrestling championship

Havelock team champion, Dixon runner-up
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time ever, women’s high school wrestlers had their own regional wrestling championships. The inaugural east regional held at Havelock high school Thursday evening.

About 150 participants competed for titles and positions at State. The top 4 in every weight class advance to the state invitational women’s tournament.

Schools from all over the east, and even the Raleigh area competed for titles. Anna Ockerman of Corinth Holders was the most outstanding wrestler.

Havelock won the team title with 138, Dixon runner-up at 95.

They were just deciding the titles a little after 9 PM. we got to see First Flight’s Reagan Riddick claim the title at 107 pounds.

She’s one of the originals. It means a lot for her, and for Havelock to get to compete in a regional event.

“I was one of the first girls to be wrestling in the state of North Carolina. Seeing how much it has grown, it’s just really cool that everyone tells me they looked up to me,” says Riddick, “It’s crazy that it’s coming up and the wrestling was really good. The girls have gotten so much better.”

“I’m just very grateful our school got to host such a great event. It’s like we are really moving up in the world with women’s wrestling,” says Havelock’s Olivia Ready who took 3rd at 120 pounds to help her team win, “It’s growing more and more each year. I feel honored. I feel like a pioneer.”

“As soon as they announced, it I called my AD, and said I wanted to host it. She was all for it,” says Havelock head wrestling coach Chase Holleman, “We wanted a chance to wrestle in our home gym for the first-ever women’s regional championships... These girls have been wrestling their butt off all night.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrests started last Wednesday.
‘Operation Snowplow’ lands 40 people in Onslow County jail
Kimberly Matthews, Richard Moore
Two Kinston residents charged in social media scam
Craig Bogenn
Registered nurse arrested by Greenville police on multiple child porn charges
The system is closing this and four other clinics.
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year
Stuart Murphy
Dad arrested after police say 9-month-old swallows drugs in Rocky Mount

Latest News

Havelock hosts first ever east regional women’s wrestling championship
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis...
Panthers announced Frank Reich as their next head coach
ECU freshman long snapper Tripp Smith battling cancer
ECU long snapper Smith announces he is Cancer-free
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27)...
Kinston’s Ingram returns to action for New Orleans Pelicans