Greenville native Paul falls to Djokovic in Australian Open semifinal

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - Tommy Paul says he went into his Australian Open semifinal against Novak Djokovic with a specific game plan. He also says none of it worked because Djokovic wouldn’t let it work.

Paul managed to take four games in a row to make the score 5-all in the first set. But Djokovic then grabbed the next seven games and 14 of 17 the rest of the way to win 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 and reach the final at Melbourne Park.

Paul was playing in the semifinals of a major tournament for the first time. Djokovic is now one win away from a 10th Australian Open championship and 22nd Grand Slam title overall.

Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul and the man who eliminated Rafael Nadal at Melbourne Park, Mackenzie McDonald, are among the players picked by interim captain David Nainkin for the U.S. Davis Cup team’s matches at Uzbekistan next week.

Nainkin’s appointment was announced Friday, three weeks after Mardy Fish’s tenure as captain ended. Nainkin has been with the U.S. Tennis Association since 2004. He will be assisted against Uzbekistan by Dean Goldfine, who coached 20-year-old Ben Shelton during his quarterfinal run at the Australian Open.

The other members of the U.S. roster are Denis Kudla, Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek. Kudla replaces Jenson Brooksby on the team.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.