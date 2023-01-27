Fur Baby Feature: Meet Subaru!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Fur Baby Feature is Subaru!

This sweet boy is a part of the shelter’s Capital Subaru litter.

Subaru is full of puppy energy, absolutely loves snuggles, and to give kisses.

He is the only one of his siblings that is black and white, so we’d say that makes him pretty special!

Though puppies are adorable, it is incredibly sad how many are in the shelter system.

HSEC currently has 18 puppies under the age of 3 months in their care, one of those litters being a mom and her nursing babies.

Everyday shelters around ENC are being flooded with puppies. Many situations could be prevented if more people spay and neutered their pets, and adopt or shop responsibly.

Thankfully all of the puppies in HSEC’s care will be spayed/neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before they go into their new forever homes.

Before heading to the shelter, you can preview available animals at petango.com.

You’ll see pictures of dogs and cats so you can request to meet specific animals. Then, download the adoption application by going to hsecarolina.org.

Fill that one out, submit it to AdoptHSEC@gmail.com and a member of the Humane Society’s team will be in touch!

