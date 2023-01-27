Advertise With Us
Former ECU Pirates, Down East Wood Ducks in the 2023 MLB Top 100 Prospects list

Gavin Williams cracks top 50
East Carolina pitcher Gavin Williams throws against Vanderbilt during the first inning of an...
East Carolina pitcher Gavin Williams throws against Vanderbilt during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Friday, June 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU ace Gavin Williams is in the MLB Top 100 Prospects list checking in at number 42. Williams has been in Cleveland’s organization and rising through the ranks. He was in double A at the end of last season.

2023 MLB Top 100 Prospects full list

Fellow former Pirate Alec Burleson is also on the list checking in at 91. He made his Major League debut this fall and crushed it in triple A for the Cardinals organization. Burly was at ECU’s first practice today in Greenville.

Down East Wood Ducks fans can be happy too. former players Jack Leiter at 78, and Luisangel Jose Acuña at 71, are on the list in the Rangers organization.

MLB opening day is March 30th this year.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

