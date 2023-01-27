Former ECU Pirates, Down East Wood Ducks in the 2023 MLB Top 100 Prospects list

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU ace Gavin Williams is in the MLB Top 100 Prospects list checking in at number 42. Williams has been in Cleveland’s organization and rising through the ranks. He was in double A at the end of last season.

Fellow former Pirate Alec Burleson is also on the list checking in at 91. He made his Major League debut this fall and crushed it in triple A for the Cardinals organization. Burly was at ECU’s first practice today in Greenville.

Great to have this guy back Clark-LeClair @alecburleson9 pic.twitter.com/WXR2R0UsWX — East Carolina Baseball (@ECUBaseball) January 27, 2023

Down East Wood Ducks fans can be happy too. former players Jack Leiter at 78, and Luisangel Jose Acuña at 71, are on the list in the Rangers organization.

MLB opening day is March 30th this year.

