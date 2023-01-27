Former Cherry Point Marine sentenced on child porn case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A former Cherry Point Marine is going to federal prison on child porn charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said William McCoy was sentenced today in Wilmington to 7-1/2 years in prison.

Prosecutors say back in February 2021, NCIS investigators at Cherry Point received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about improper activity on Facebook Messenger.

At the time McCoy was a lance corporal in the Marine Corps.

The feds say investigators found multiple sexually explicit photos of a 17-year-old girl on McCoy’s cell phone, as well as 150 video files. Prosecutors say of these, 11 pictures and 47 videos were confirmed to be child pornography.

The man also had received sexual photos from at least three other underage girls, as well as McCoy sending pictures and videos of himself to the girls, prosecutors said.

McCoy had pled guilty to the charge of receipt of child pornography on July 27th.

