ECU to unveil Mt. Olive child abuse center

MT. OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University will unveil a new center to deal with child abuse issues today.

The Mount Olive Children’s Advocacy Center was created by a partnership between ECU and Wayne and Duplin Counties and will serve as a resource for children to receive specialized evaluations following allegations of child abuse.

The staff will include physicians, social workers, and child and family advocates.

Today’s ribbon cutting takes place at 545 Mitchell Rd, Mount Olive at 10 a.m.

