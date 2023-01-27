Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On

ECU to unveil Mt. Olive child abuse center

ECU partnered with Wayne and Duplin Counties to open a new children's advocacy center.
ECU partnered with Wayne and Duplin Counties to open a new children's advocacy center.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University will unveil a new center to deal with child abuse issues today.

The Mount Olive Children’s Advocacy Center was created by a partnership between ECU and Wayne and Duplin Counties and will serve as a resource for children to receive specialized evaluations following allegations of child abuse.

The staff will include physicians, social workers, and child and family advocates.

Today’s ribbon cutting takes place at 545 Mitchell Rd, Mount Olive at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrests started last Wednesday.
‘Operation Snowplow’ lands 40 people in Onslow County jail
Kimberly Matthews, Richard Moore
Two Kinston residents charged in social media scam
Craig Bogenn
Registered nurse arrested by Greenville police on multiple child porn charges
The system is closing this and four other clinics.
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year
Christoper Reed Pinner
Nash County man sentenced to years in federal prison

Latest News

Rocky Mount Police issue Silver Alert for 89 year old
A Halifax County sheriff's deputy was shot at while investigating a shooting.
Dramatic video released of Halifax County deputy being shot at least 15 times
Dramatic video released of Halifax County deputy being shot at 18 times
Dramatic video released of Halifax County deputy being shot at 15 times
Marine resiliency workshop held at Camp Lejeune
Marine resiliency workshop held at Camp Lejeune