ECU men’s basketball moves forward without Small, Tabbs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball is preparing to host Wichita State on Sunday.

The Pirates shared their roster will be different going forward with no Javon Small and no Wynston Tabbs. Tabbs left the team.

Small has been the Pirates leading scorer.

“Javon will be out 3-4 weeks minimum. That’s up in the air. We may be able to have him towards the later part of the season into the AAC tournament, or we may not,” says ECU head coach Michael Schwartz, “I think that is just a determining factor we’ll see. He will be out a minimum of four weeks.”

“Day by day we are learning to play without Javon. He’s a key piece, we miss him,” says ECU forward Brandon Johnson, “and we just got to keep going.”

The Pirates did beat Tulsa on Tuesday to snap a 5-game losing streak. RJ Felton and Brandon Johnson scored 57 of their 76 points.

“I just know his game so well. He knows my game so we feed off each other,” says Johnson.

They are working on restructuring the offense without Small to fall back on.

“Over the last few days on that break, and losing Javon, we’ve had to put some different things in offensively to try to control the pace a little bit, try control possessions,” says Schwartz, “Particularly late clock try to control some possessions. It isn’t just going to find Javon’s hands naturally right now and play off it where he gets a shot or creates something.”

ECU beat Wichita State on the road a few weeks ago on the road. Small had 14 points and 6 assists. they will need Brandon and RJ, and others to step up Sunday to get the sweep. Tip off is at noon on Sunday in Greenville.

