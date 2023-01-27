Eastern Carolina counties seeing unusual weather this January

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday night, five different Eastern Carolina Counties were under three different tornado warnings. Dare, Martin, Pitt, Beaufort, and Hyde Counties were all under tornado warnings. It’s a bit unusual for January, and the weather prompted ECU to send an alert to students to take shelter.

“With the text messages, it was just telling us there was a tornado warning, so I wasn’t really sure what precautions to do,” said ECU student, Alexa Puente

She and another ECU student went to the first floor of their building, and according to Randy Gentry, the Pitt County Emergency Management Director, that was the right thing to do. “Wherever you are, find an interior room that preferably doesn’t have windows,” said Gentry.

While January tornadoes are rare, they do happen. In fact, an EF-1, which is a lower category tornado that consists of three-second winds between 86 and 109 mph, touched down in Bayview in Beaufort County earlier this month.

“Usually that’s spring; usually that’s when we see the bulk of our severe weather, but tornadoes, as long as we’re warm and were humid enough, they can happen year-round,” said WITN’s Chief Meteorologist, Zach Holder.

While it has been an active month, tornado season is still a few months away, with the typical season being from March to May.

Gentry also said to be sure to prepare now while you have time to come up with a plan before we see another tornado warning.

