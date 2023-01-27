Advertise With Us
Dramatic video released of Halifax County deputy being shot at least 15 times

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) -Video released from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office shows a deputy being shot at, at least 15 times while investigating an earlier shooting.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, two people were shot at the Carriage House Apartments on Thursday night. One person was shot in the head at 8:07 p.m. and airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The second person was shot in both legs and taken by ambulance to ECU North. Enfield Police Chief Eric Johnson said it appears both victims are also the shooting suspects and exchanged gunshots at each other. Enfield police are investigating the shooting.

At 9:37 p.m., while investigating that same shooting, a Halifax County deputy went to the 100 block of Bryant Street to talk with possible witnesses. While speaking to two people, someone fired shots at a deputy from behind a home at Dennis and Bryant streets. The Sheriff’s Office said no one was injured.

The deputy did not fire any shots and the Halifax Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a suspect.

