Beaufort County worker dies after fire at boat manufacturer

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An employee injured last week at a Beaufort County boat manufacturer has died from his injuries.

Mack Hodges, Jr. passed away Wednesday at the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

The 69-year-old man was critically injured last Friday when the fire broke out at Pamlico Boat & Fiberglass Repair on Magnolia School Road, east of Washington.

The company makes custom boats and fiberglass parts.

Authorities said the fire started in the building where resin is sprayed. Hodges was the only one in that building at the time.

Paul Funeral Home said funeral arrangements for Hodges are expected to be finalized later today.

There has been no cause released for the fire and the North Carolina Department of Labor says it has opened up an investigation into the death.

