Beaufort County man arrested on drug charges

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested a man in Washington on multiple drug charges.

On January 20th, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested 33-year-old Jimmy Lewis of 408 East 6th Street in Washington.

Lewis was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lewis’ arrest stemmed from investigators making purchases of marijuana from Lewis after receiving information that Lewis is involved in the distribution of marijuana and cocaine. Investigators executed a search warrant at Lewis’ home.

Investigators and a K-9 found approximately 29 grams of cocaine, 250 grams of marijuana, digital scales and packaging material used to package controlled substance.

Lewis was confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $60,000.00 secured bond.

