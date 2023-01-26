Advertise With Us
Two employees & driver hurt after car crashes into Kinston medical clinic

Two employees and the driver were injured.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were hurt after a car landed inside a hospital clinic in Kinston this morning.

Two employees at UNC Health Care Cardiology and the car’s driver were injured, according to UNC Lenoir Health Care spokesman Beverly Jenkins.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m.

Jenkins said the two employees were in the vicinity when the car came into the building. She said all three people were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The practice was closed for the day, employees shifted to another building and today’s appointments were rescheduled.

Workers this afternoon were starting to repair the damage. WITN has reached out to Kinston police for more information on exactly how the accident happened.

