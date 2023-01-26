Third person charged in Rocky Mount murder

Antonio Jordan Sr. charged with murder
Antonio Jordan Sr. charged with murder(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:01 PM EST
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A third suspect has been arrested and charged with murder stemming from a fight in Rocky Mount.

Back on January 5th around 8:22 pm officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress.

When officers arrived on scene they found 30-year-old Darnell Battle lying on the ground. First responders provided life-saving measures, however, Battle died at the scene of injuries sustained during the fight.

Wednesday police arrested Antonio Jordan Sr. and charged him with first-degree murder. He’s in the Edgecombe County Jail with no bond.

Police had previously charged Dontarious Whitehead and Mark Lee Smith with murder in Battle’s death. They’re also behind bars under no bond.

