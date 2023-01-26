Registered nurse arrested by Greenville police on multiple child porn charges
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A registered nurse from Greenville is facing a dozen child porn charges after his arrest on Wednesday.
Craig Bogenn is charged with 12 counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Arrest warrants say the man had in his possession graphic pictures of unknown young girls between the ages of 10 and 16 years old.
Court documents say the 58-year-old man is employed by ECU Health. WITN has reached out to the hospital system for information on Bogenn’s employment.
The North Carolina Board of Nursing says Bogenn has had a permanent RN license since 2007 and has no charges/discipline on his record.
Bogenn is being held on a $1,000,000 secured bond.
