Registered nurse arrested by Greenville police on multiple child porn charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A registered nurse from Greenville is facing a dozen child porn charges after his arrest on Wednesday.

Craig Bogenn is charged with 12 counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Arrest warrants say the man had in his possession graphic pictures of unknown young girls between the ages of 10 and 16 years old.

Court documents say the 58-year-old man is employed by ECU Health. WITN has reached out to the hospital system for information on Bogenn’s employment.

The North Carolina Board of Nursing says Bogenn has had a permanent RN license since 2007 and has no charges/discipline on his record.

Bogenn is being held on a $1,000,000 secured bond.

