Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On

Registered nurse arrested by Greenville police on multiple child porn charges

Craig Bogenn
Craig Bogenn(Pitt County jail)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A registered nurse from Greenville is facing a dozen child porn charges after his arrest on Wednesday.

Craig Bogenn is charged with 12 counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Arrest warrants say the man had in his possession graphic pictures of unknown young girls between the ages of 10 and 16 years old.

Court documents say the 58-year-old man is employed by ECU Health. WITN has reached out to the hospital system for information on Bogenn’s employment.

The North Carolina Board of Nursing says Bogenn has had a permanent RN license since 2007 and has no charges/discipline on his record.

Bogenn is being held on a $1,000,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrests started last Wednesday.
‘Operation Snowplow’ lands 40 people in Onslow County jail
The system is closing this and four other clinics.
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year
Kimberly Matthews, Richard Moore
Two Kinston residents charged in social media scam
Today's First Alert Weather Day will extend until sunset as severe storms move in from the west.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms expected to clear the coast after midnight
Mykia Hardy
Greenville mom accused of setting fire to apartment with her kids inside

Latest News

Christoper Reed Pinner
Nash County man sentenced to years in federal prison
Left to right: Gus Tulloss, Joe Edwards III, Pam Larimer, George Whitaker, Dr. Dan Crocker,...
North Carolina Wesylean’s Dunn Center getting a makeover
Pollocksville nonprofit gets $75,000 grant
Rabid raccoon
First rabid animal found in Lenoir County for 2023