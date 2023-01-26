Prehistoric Adventures coming to Imperial Centre

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Get ready to go back in time with Imperial Centre children’s museum in Rocky Mount.

The Children’s Museum at the Imperial Centre for the Arts & Sciences will host “Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice.” The interactive exhibit runs from Feb. 4 to May 14.

Attendees will have a chance to be a paleontologist and dig for fossils at the Field Research Station. The “Land of Fire” features a Triceratops, a T-Rex and more. The “Land of Ice” has a Troodon and an Edmontosaurus, which lived in cold climate of Alaska.

The “Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice” was originally created by the Minnesota Children’s Musuem. It was popular for families, students, scout troops, youth groups, and more to experience.

Admission is $6 per person. Tickets can be purchased at the Imperial Centre or online at imperialcentre.org. On Sundays admission is free to City of Rocky Mount residents. For more information, call 252-972-1266.

