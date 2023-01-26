Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On

Pollocksville nonprofit gets $75,000 grant

(The Filling Station)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The True Inspiration Awards picks an East Carolina nonprofit as one of 46 recipients for a grant.

The Filling Station in Pollocksville has been awarded a $75,000 grant from the program. They were one of 46 other nonprofits chosen to be given the 2023 True Inspiration award.

The Filling Station launched back in 2017 with the goal to handle Jones County’s nutritional needs. The county lost nearly 10% of its population between 2010 census and the one done in 2020.

“Out of necessity, our mission has expanded since opening in 2017,” said Mary Ann LeRay, executive director. “The Filling Station is helping to address the nutrition and education needs in Jones County, and we are connecting people with resources, learning programs, and each other.”

LeRay sayd her group is grateful for the grant which will further extend their work to impact families now and generations in the future.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The system is closing this and four other clinics.
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year
The arrests started last Wednesday.
‘Operation Snowplow’ lands 40 people in Onslow County jail
Kimberly Matthews, Richard Moore
Two Kinston residents charged in social media scam
Today's First Alert Weather Day will extend until sunset as severe storms move in from the west.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms expected to clear the coast after midnight
Mykia Hardy
Greenville mom accused of setting fire to apartment with her kids inside

Latest News

Left to right: Gus Tulloss, Joe Edwards III, Pam Larimer, George Whitaker, Dr. Dan Crocker,...
North Carolina Wesylean’s Dunn Center getting a makeover
Rabid raccoon
First rabid animal found in Lenoir County for 2023
Stuart Murphy
Dad arrested after police say 9-month-old swallows drugs in Rocky Mount
First responder day
New Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors to meet