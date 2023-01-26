Pollocksville nonprofit gets $75,000 grant

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The True Inspiration Awards picks an East Carolina nonprofit as one of 46 recipients for a grant.

The Filling Station in Pollocksville has been awarded a $75,000 grant from the program. They were one of 46 other nonprofits chosen to be given the 2023 True Inspiration award.

The Filling Station launched back in 2017 with the goal to handle Jones County’s nutritional needs. The county lost nearly 10% of its population between 2010 census and the one done in 2020.

“Out of necessity, our mission has expanded since opening in 2017,” said Mary Ann LeRay, executive director. “The Filling Station is helping to address the nutrition and education needs in Jones County, and we are connecting people with resources, learning programs, and each other.”

LeRay sayd her group is grateful for the grant which will further extend their work to impact families now and generations in the future.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.