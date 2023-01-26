Pitt County wants public input for North of the River Community Center

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Count is seeking public input on which plan should be used for recreation sites.

Back in November, Pitt County commissioners approved $10 million for two community recreation centers at the Pitt County Office Park and Alice F. Keene District Park. The funding came from the American Rescue Act and the two projects were given $5 million each.

The Pitt County Planning Department and Community Schools and Recreation, with help from Rivers & Associations, Inc., are developing the site plans.

“We are excited that ARPA funding has been designated for improved recreational opportunities in the northern part of the county,” says James Rhodes, assistant county manager/planning director.

Public input sessions will be held to determine which programs and facilities are most important to residents living in or those who frequent the area north of the Tar River (District 2).

Sessions will be conducted in an open-house format where residents can arrive at any time to provide input and speak personally with Pitt County representatives. A brief presentation will be made at 5:30 p.m. during each session.

Stokes Elementary School, Tuesday, January 31 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Belvoir Elementary School, Thursday, February 2 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Pitt County Agriculture Center, Thursday, February 9 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

“Staff encourages citizens who live, work and/or travel in northern Pitt County to provide their ideas about programs and activities to be made available at the Community Center and surrounding area,” says Alice Keene, Recreation Projects Coordinator, Planning Department.

Beginning Tuesday, January 31st, people can public input online through a survey at www.pittcountync.gov/NORCommunityCenterRecPlan. Surveys are also available for in-person pick up at the Alice F. Keene District Park located at 4561 County Home Road, Greenville, N.C.

For more information, please call the Planning Department at (252) 902-3250.

