Panthers announced Frank Reich as their next head coach

CHARLOTTE, NC (WITN) - The Carolina Panthers announced Frank Reich will be their next head coach. He becomes the sixth head coach in franchise history.

They interviewed many candidates including interim head coach Steve Wilks for the head coaching opening. The Panthers fired former head coach Matt Rhule back in October. Wilks had been interim head coach since leading the Panthers to a 6-6 mark.

Reich comes to Carolina after coaching the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-22. They made the playoffs twice. He was an assistant coach from 2008-17 and served as offensive coordinator on the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII champions.

Reich was the Panthers first starting quarterback in franchise history in 1995. He went 0-3. He came to Carolina after 9 seasons in Buffalo and had a 13-year career.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.