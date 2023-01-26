Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On

Panthers announced Frank Reich as their next head coach

Former Colts head coach from 2018-2022
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis...
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, NC (WITN) - The Carolina Panthers announced Frank Reich will be their next head coach. He becomes the sixth head coach in franchise history.

They interviewed many candidates including interim head coach Steve Wilks for the head coaching opening. The Panthers fired former head coach Matt Rhule back in October. Wilks had been interim head coach since leading the Panthers to a 6-6 mark.

Reich comes to Carolina after coaching the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-22. They made the playoffs twice. He was an assistant coach from 2008-17 and served as offensive coordinator on the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII champions.

Reich was the Panthers first starting quarterback in franchise history in 1995. He went 0-3. He came to Carolina after 9 seasons in Buffalo and had a 13-year career.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrests started last Wednesday.
‘Operation Snowplow’ lands 40 people in Onslow County jail
The system is closing this and four other clinics.
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year
Kimberly Matthews, Richard Moore
Two Kinston residents charged in social media scam
Today's First Alert Weather Day will extend until sunset as severe storms move in from the west.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms expected to clear the coast after midnight
Mykia Hardy
Greenville mom accused of setting fire to apartment with her kids inside

Latest News

ECU freshman long snapper Tripp Smith battling cancer
ECU long snapper Smith announces he is Cancer-free
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27)...
Kinston’s Ingram returns to action for New Orleans Pelicans
ECU falls to Memphis
ECU women’s basketball falls to Memphis
ECU women’s basketball falls to Memphis
ECU women’s basketball falls to Memphis