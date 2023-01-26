North Carolina Wesylean’s Dunn Center getting a makeover

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Dunn Center at North Carolina Wesleyan University has received multiple grants that will allow for the renovation of various spaces in the facility.

The Dunn Center is NCWU’s concert venue and will be getting $14,000 from the DeLeon Carter Foundation. The money will go to purchasing new outdoor furnishings, heaters, art, lighting, and an awning.

“A Board of Trustees member, Thomas Betts, Jr., made the presentation to the Carter and Carlton Foundations that led to these awards. In 2022, he secured $30,200 from The Mims Foundation to renovate the Mims Art Gallery. That particular renovation is near completion with a formal reopening planned for early spring,” stated Greg Purcell, art curator.

These spaces are also available to the public to rent for board meetings, company gatherings, holiday parties, and more, according to the university.

