Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On

North Carolina Wesylean’s Dunn Center getting a makeover

Left to right: Gus Tulloss, Joe Edwards III, Pam Larimer, George Whitaker, Dr. Dan Crocker,...
Left to right: Gus Tulloss, Joe Edwards III, Pam Larimer, George Whitaker, Dr. Dan Crocker, Sheila Martin, Vince Durham, Lank Dunton(North Carolina Wesleyan University)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Dunn Center at North Carolina Wesleyan University has received multiple grants that will allow for the renovation of various spaces in the facility.

The Dunn Center is NCWU’s concert venue and will be getting $14,000 from the DeLeon Carter Foundation. The money will go to purchasing new outdoor furnishings, heaters, art, lighting, and an awning.

“A Board of Trustees member, Thomas Betts, Jr., made the presentation to the Carter and Carlton Foundations that led to these awards. In 2022, he secured $30,200 from The Mims Foundation to renovate the Mims Art Gallery. That particular renovation is near completion with a formal reopening planned for early spring,” stated Greg Purcell, art curator.

These spaces are also available to the public to rent for board meetings, company gatherings, holiday parties, and more, according to the university.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The system is closing this and four other clinics.
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year
The arrests started last Wednesday.
‘Operation Snowplow’ lands 40 people in Onslow County jail
Kimberly Matthews, Richard Moore
Two Kinston residents charged in social media scam
Today's First Alert Weather Day will extend until sunset as severe storms move in from the west.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms expected to clear the coast after midnight
Mykia Hardy
Greenville mom accused of setting fire to apartment with her kids inside

Latest News

Pollocksville nonprofit gets $75,000 grant
Rabid raccoon
First rabid animal found in Lenoir County for 2023
Stuart Murphy
Dad arrested after police say 9-month-old swallows drugs in Rocky Mount
First responder day
New Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors to meet